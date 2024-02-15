Primanti Brothers and Sport Clips offering free mullet haircuts ahead of Jaromir Jagr's jersey retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Even with the Penguins mired in a losing streak and fighting for their playoff lives, this weekend in Pittsburgh will be a cause for celebration.

This Sunday when the Los Angeles Kings come to town, the Penguins will officially put only the third number into the rafter at PPG Paints Arena.

That's the legendary number 68, belonging to Jaromir Jagr.

RELATED: Penguins to retire Jaromir Jagr's number 68 in pregame ceremony this season

Back in November, the team officially announced the plans to retire Jagr's number.

Now, Primanti Brothers is getting in on the celebration.

They are teaming up with Sport Clips to give free mullet haircuts outside of the Market Square location from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

People who get a mullet haircut will also get a free sandwich every week through the end of the Penguins season, including the playoffs, should they qualify.

In 806 games with the Penguins over 11 seasons, Jagr scored 439 goals, 640 assists, and 1,079 points.

He also was a member of the 1991 and 1992 teams that won the Stanley Cup.

In 2017 as the NHL celebrated its 100th anniversary, Jagr was named to the league's "100 Best Players" as he scored 766 goals, 1,155 assists, and 1,921 points across 1,733 career games.

Jagr ranks behind only Wayne Gretzky for most points all-time. He also holds the NHL record for game-winning goals with 135.

Jagr's number 68 will join only Michael Briere's 21 and Mario Lemieux's 66 as numbers retired by the Penguins.