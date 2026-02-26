Presque Isle Lighthouse added to Kamin Science Center's miniature railroad display

The Kamin Science Center's miniature railroad got a little bigger on Thursday with the addition of its newest model.

An exact replica of the iconic Presque Isle Lighthouse in Erie is the newest model to join the 80-by-30-foot Miniature Railroad and Village, which has nearly 60 displays that tell the story of western Pennsylvania.

The miniature railroad has locations like the stone chapel in Evans City Cemetery from "Night of the Living Dead," Gus and Yiayia's Ice Ball Cart and Kaufmann's Department Store.

(Photo: Daniel Simonson)

The Miniature Railroad and Village traces its roots back more than 100 years to Charles Bowdish, who built intricate railroad scenes in his Brookville home. The exhibit moved to the Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science in 1954 before expanding and reopening at the science center in 1992.

Visitors will be able to see the lighthouse, known as the "Flash Light," when the miniature railroad reopens on Saturday, Feb. 28. It's been closed for its annual maintenance.

It's the first addition to the display since the Carnegie Science Center was renamed following a $65 million donation from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin. The science center said it plans to transform about 75% of its offerings over the next couple of years while enhancing beloved experiences like the miniature railroad.

The new Sports360 exhibition opened in December, and the Science of Speed, featuring an indoor kart track, will open this summer. Other projects include a responsive science display on climate change, a reimagined first-floor gallery and beautification work on the North Lot.