'Night Of The Living Dead' chapel added to Carnegie Science Center's miniature railroad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village has a new addition: the chapel featured in "Night of the Living Dead."

The small stone chapel is in the Evans City Cemetery, but now a model of it sits among other iconic Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania landmarks.

Gary Streiner, the film's sound engineer, recently led an effort to save the chapel, raising funds with other fans and restoring it.

"It's ingrained in Pittsburgh now forever, being in this miniature railroad exhibition," Streiner said. "This is history and extremely touching to all of us at Image Ten. We're very proud of this moment and very happy that we got chosen."

In 1999, the Library of Congress deemed "Night of the Living Dead" culturally, historically and aesthetically significant and selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry.

