Watch CBS News
Local News

Presidents Day closures around the area

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Closures and schedule changes for Presidents Day
Closures and schedule changes for Presidents Day 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday is Presidents Day and that means some closures and schedule changes around the area.

There's no mail delivery today and post offices are closed.

All federal, state and Allegheny County offices are closed, along with PennDOT driver license and photo centers.

However, all City of Pittsburgh offices are open along with state liquor stores.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and T services are operating on normal schedules. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.