Presidents Day closures around the area

Closures and schedule changes for Presidents Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday is Presidents Day and that means some closures and schedule changes around the area.

There's no mail delivery today and post offices are closed.

All federal, state and Allegheny County offices are closed, along with PennDOT driver license and photo centers.

However, all City of Pittsburgh offices are open along with state liquor stores.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and T services are operating on normal schedules.