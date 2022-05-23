Pre-cooked bacon food topping recalled because packages could have metal pieces

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your pantry for this recalled food topping.

Smithfield Meats is recalling more than 185,000 pounds of pre-cooked bacon toppings, the USDA said. They were shipped nationwide.

The company said the packages may contain metal pieces. They were produced on various dates between Feb. 21-23, 2022, and March 3-5, 2022.

Label of the recalled bacon topping products. (Source: USDA.gov)

The products have the establishment number "EST. 27384" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall is for five-pound packages sold under the names - Smithfield, Golden Crisp and Member's Mark, the USDA said. They include:

5-lb. packages containing "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5-lb. packages containing "Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5-lb. packages containing "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED" SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5-lb. packages containing "Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

5-lb. packages containing "MEMBER'S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES" SKU 78742240923 with "BEST IF USED BY" date of "2022-11-18."

No injuries have been reported.

For more information on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.