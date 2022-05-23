Pre-cooked bacon food topping recalled because packages could have metal pieces
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Check your pantry for this recalled food topping.
Smithfield Meats is recalling more than 185,000 pounds of pre-cooked bacon toppings, the USDA said. They were shipped nationwide.
The company said the packages may contain metal pieces. They were produced on various dates between Feb. 21-23, 2022, and March 3-5, 2022.
The products have the establishment number "EST. 27384" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The recall is for five-pound packages sold under the names - Smithfield, Golden Crisp and Member's Mark, the USDA said. They include:
- 5-lb. packages containing "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
- 5-lb. packages containing "Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing "Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED" SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
- 5-lb. packages containing "Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING" SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
- 5-lb. packages containing "MEMBER'S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES" SKU 78742240923 with "BEST IF USED BY" date of "2022-11-18."
No injuries have been reported.
For more information on this recall, visit the USDA's website here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.