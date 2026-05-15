Prantl's Bakery in Shadyside hit with consumer alert over rodent droppings

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Prantl's Bakery in Shadyside, saying an inspection found pest droppings.

According to the report, in February last year, the Allegheny County Health Department met with the owner to discuss "recurring critical pest control violations." It says rodent droppings were located on food contact surfaces. This Thursday, inspectors went back to the bakery.

According to the new food safety report, pest droppings were in nearly 30 places, including on the shelf above the icing machine, next to the mixer, on trays and on top of boxes of sprinkles, on the pastry boxes and under the bread slicer. Inspectors also found a decomposed rat in the basement.

Despite the consumer alert sign posted outside, it was business as usual inside. Many customers were unfazed by the consumer alert. Others didn't notice, like customer Deborah Russo, who said she was going to give the bakery a chance to clean up.

Prantl's Bakery in Shadyside has 10 days to address the cleanliness and rodent droppings. If not corrected, they will be ordered to close.

KDKA reached out to the bakery and was told no comment.