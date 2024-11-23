Watch CBS News
Posthumous Mac Miller album releasing next year

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mac Miller fans are getting new music in the new year.

Miller's estate announced "Balloonerism" will be released on Jan. 17, 2025.

A teaser video was released on YouTube, and in an Instagram post, the foundation says it's an album Miller created around the same time as his 2014 album "Faces."

Unofficial versions of the album have been circulating online for a while.

They say releasing the album was important for Miller, but other albums took priority, so now they're making it official.

It's now available for pre-order on the estate's website.

