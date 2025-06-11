Attack on postal worker in Pittsburgh leads to SWAT standoff

An attack on a U.S. Postal Service worker sparked a police stand-off in Pittsburgh's Bon Air neighborhood on Wednesday.

On Thursday, law enforcement said it responded to Bon Air after Jason Olszewski assaulted a postal worker nearby and refused to come out of his home on Tarragonna Street. Court documents say Olszewski told police he was "putting on body armor."

Anthony Priore watched as negotiators eventually convinced Olszewski to surrender.

"There was just that process of trying to coax him out, and that probably took about an hour, maybe 45 minutes," the witness said. "Then, when he was ultimately talked out, he sort of skirted, tried to escape, and then they tackled him."

Police said Olszewski approached a postal worker eating lunch inside his vehicle and started punching and kicking his side door. Police said Olszewski threw a rock at the vehicle, and when the worker confronted him, Olszewski is accused of punching him in his arm and shoulder.

Last week, Olszewski was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Court documents said his grandmother called police because she was worried her grandson was overdosing on Xanax.

Police and paramedics went into his bedroom and said Olszewski got aggressive, telling them he "was going to go upstairs and get two 12-gauges."

He then allegedly followed the officer outside before being tased and taken into custody.

"I was told he was hot-headed," Priore said. "I've lived here for about two years. I've had limited interaction with him when I bought the house. So, I don't know him personally. We've probably exchanged three words total."

Police said the postal worker who was attacked was brought back to the scene and identified Olszewski. No one else was hurt on Thursday.