Portuguese Chicken recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is showing Katie how to make one of her chicken recipes. It's got a European flair that's delicious!

Portuguese Chicken

Ingredients

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

4 large cloves garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 teaspoons chili powder, or to taste

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

1 bay leaf

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 chicken leg quarters

1 pinch sea salt to taste

Directions:

Combine lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, paprika, oregano, 1 teaspoon sea salt, chili powder, red pepper flakes, bay leaf, and black pepper in a blender or food processor. Blend until sauce is very smooth.

Use a knife to score chicken legs a few times and place in a resealable plastic bag. Pour about 1/3 cup sauce over chicken legs. Seal the bag and massage the chicken in the bag to coat it well with the marinated. Place the bag of chicken in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight. Reserve remaining sauce for basting.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

Place marinated chicken in a baking dish; discard any excess marinade. Cover the dish with aluminum foil.

Roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn chicken over and baste with reserved sauce. Re-cover with foil and continue to roast the chicken for 20 additional minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees F.

Remove foil from the pan and continue roasting on the top shelf of the oven until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 10-15 minutes longer. The goal is to crisp and brown the skin of the chicken at this point in the roasting process. An instant-read thermometer inserted near a bone should read 165 degrees F

Serve with rice pilaf and a green salad

Serves: 4