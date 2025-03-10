County police investigating early morning gunfire in Port Vue

It wasn't a very pleasant, sunshine-filled morning for one Pittsburgh-area neighborhood as they were awoken by the sound of gunfire and the sight of broken glass.

Allegheny County Police say the gunfire broke out about 7:30 a.m. on San Jose Street in Port Vue.

Residents of the neighborhood reported seeing at least two people who opened fire from a vehicle and they were allegedly shooting at a gray van they were following.

While it appeared that no one was hit, there was still some damage in the incident.

One of the vehicles smashed into a parked car but kept going. Now, all the rounds didn't just harmlessly land in the woods. Several rounds struck other vehicles and at least one home.

This silver mini van took a bullet toward the rear of the vehicle. Meanwhile, a white SUV was also hit with multiple rounds hitting a home's white fence.

The man who lives here tells KDKA that, for whatever reasons, his kids left for the bus stop a little earlier than normal.

Had they departed at their normal time, they would have been in the line of fire.

Now, things are returning to normal in the Port Vue neighborhood, but the Allegheny County Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call their public tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS, callers can remain anonymous.