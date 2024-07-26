Pittsburgh-area man accused of shooting, killing German Shepherd

PORT VUE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing a woman's German Shepard in Port Vue, Allegheny County.

John Lee Mack Jr., 27, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and animal cruelty, in connection with the July 20 incident.

Videos show Mack hitting Donna Hitchings after the two exchange words. Her German Shepard, Lugar, is seen defending her before being shot to death.

What sparked the altercation among neighbors? According to court documents, it was music.

Hitchings told police that Mack's car radio was too loud, so she came out of her home and asked him to turn it down. She said he exited the vehicle and confronted her.

Brittany Iseley said that's not what happened.

"He was in front of his house in his car listening to a podcast about a zombie apocalypse and it was so loud for her liking," Iseley said. "That's where the problem started. The next day, if I'm not mistaken, is when the brother confronted him."

A couple of people on the street said Lugar was Hitchings' service animal. They said she suffers from seizures.