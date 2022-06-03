Watch CBS News
Local News

Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan
Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Port Authority is set to receive more than $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan.

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the funding of $780,000 on Thursday.

The Port Authority will use the funding to restore transit service that was cut earlier in the pandemic.

Back in April, the Port Authority also received $84 million from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 1:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.