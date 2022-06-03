Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Port Authority is set to receive more than $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan.
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the funding of $780,000 on Thursday.
The Port Authority will use the funding to restore transit service that was cut earlier in the pandemic.
Back in April, the Port Authority also received $84 million from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
