Port Authority to receive $780,000 from American Rescue Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Port Authority is set to receive more than $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan.

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the funding of $780,000 on Thursday.

The Port Authority will use the funding to restore transit service that was cut earlier in the pandemic.

Back in April, the Port Authority also received $84 million from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.