Co-owner of Porky's Bar and Grill in Etna says borough ordinance will put them out of business

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) — A business in Etna is calling on the community to help save it.

The owners of Porky's Bar and Grill on Bridge Street claim an amendment of a borough ordinance will put them out of business because they would not be able to use their smoker.

They said their smoker is a staple of the business. It sits in front of Porky's Bar and Grill, which Chad Jockel and his partner took over in 2018.

If the amendment is passed, it would broaden the items excluded from sidewalks and streets. It would include trailers, which Jockel said would include the smoker.

He said he can't help but feel targeted.

"It does seem kinda personal," Jockel said. "It will officially cite the smoker as something that's not allowed to be parked here anymore. So, it does extremely affect our business. We're not sure why this is happening to us at this moment."

Jockel said there is nowhere else to put the smoker, as the alleyway next to the business is shared and has trash bins.