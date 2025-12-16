Pork tenderloin with cranberry hot pepper jelly glaze recipe

Here's a recipe for pork tenderloin with a cranberry hot pepper jelly glaze. It serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin (1 to 1 ½ pounds)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

water

1/3 cup Cranberry Hot Pepper Jelly, divided

½ cup chicken stock

1 -2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

To prepare the tenderloin, remove the "silverskin", if necessary. Pat the pork dry and rub with the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Pan sear the tenderloin on all sides 2-4 minutes per side. Place in the preheated oven for 5 minutes, then brush with 2 tablespoons jelly and deglaze pan with 2 tablespoons water. Roast for 10-15 minutes, until a meat thermometer inserted in the middle of the roast reads 140 degrees. Transfer the roast to a cutting board and loosely cover with foil.

Combine the remaining jelly with chicken stock and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, just a few minutes. Add the vinegar and any juices which have accumulated on the cutting board until the sauce has just warmed through. Finish sauce, by whisking in butter off the heat. Slice the tenderloin to desired thickness and drizzle sauce over top.