Popular Millvale bar up for sale after serving the community for decades

Popular bar up for sale after serving the community for decades

Popular bar up for sale after serving the community for decades

Popular bar up for sale after serving the community for decades

The owners of a popular Millvale bar and restaurant are putting the business up for sale.

For more than 90 years, Grant Bar and Lounge has been serving food, drinks, and good times in the heart of Millvale. Now with the owners looking to sell, customers hope whoever buys it keeps the tradition alive.

"So sad about that. I think this is a traditional old school restaurant with great pies and great service," Elise D'Haene of Point Breeze said.

Many customers learned on Thursday that the community staple is up for sale. It includes the restaurant and the upper floors of the building as well.

"The food is really, really good and reasonable," Lois Callwood of Morningside said.

For many, they've been coming to the place for years.

"I couldn't tell you. It's been a long time," Callwood said.

The real estate agent working with the owners says he once worked there in his younger days, adding that the owners are getting older and want to retire.

He said everything in the building is part of the deal. The hope is that the next owner keeps the history and establishment going.

"Down to earth. Real people," D'Haene said about the place's atmosphere.

Right now, the restaurant and bar is still up and running.