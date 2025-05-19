What is Pope Leo XIV's Wawa order? We enlisted an Augustinian priest from Delco to find out.

In the weeks since Cardinal Robert Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, many in the Philadelphia region have taken some time to wrap their heads around the new pope's connection to Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

One question that has come up is, what was the Villanova University alumnus' Wawa order? We asked a Delco native who has an office in the Vatican City overlooking Saint Peter's Basilica to find out the questions the Delaware Valley wants answered.

"He's getting lots of questions," Augustinian Father Joe Farrell said. "That one might be the most unique, Delaware County-focused question."

Farrell, a Delaware County native, chatted with CBS News Philadelphia from his office in the Vatican City. He said he asked Pope Leo XIV some questions on our behalf about his time at Villanova, Wawa and the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles.

Farrell said before he was pope, "Father Bob" prayed, said Mass and had lunch with him every single day.

"But among us, he is still Father Bob, Bob," he said.

Farrell was our ticket to inquire with Pope Leo XIV.

CBS News Philadelphia: "You were kind enough to ask him some of our pressing questions here from Philadelphia. He declined to say what his Wawa order was, I understand." Father Joe Farrell: "He did. He was not specific about it. He said he certainly has fond memories when he was a student at Villanova of going to Wawa."

The connections seem to be endless around Villanova's campus.

Father Bernie Scianna, a senior associate dean of students for student support at Villanova University, first met then-Father Robert Prevost in 1984. He said the selection surprised him, but it wasn't a shock.

"Yes, I know him well. I kept saying Bob has the right disposition and connections and now he is Leo," Scianna said. "We're working to call him Leo. We have a connection, a real connection to Pope Leo."

While Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago, we inquired about the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He was non-committal with the Eagles," Farrell said. "He was very happy when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He rejoiced with those of us from Philly."

Farrell said he did not hear the Holy Father say "Go Birds" at any point during the Super Bowl.

The Augustinians were planning to honor Cardinal Prevost at an event in August here in Philadelphia. But since becoming pope, he is no longer able to attend.