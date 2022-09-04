'Pooches in the Pool' returns for Labor Day

Allegheny County Pooches in the Pool returns

Allegheny County Pooches in the Pool returns

Allegheny County Pooches in the Pool returns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With summer coming to an end, you can let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County's four pools.

The Allegheny County Park's "Pooches in the Pool" event is back this Labor Day.

It's taking place Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

All dogs are welcome to go and make a splash.

The cost is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.

Those tickets can be found right here.