Watch CBS News
Local News

'Pooches in the Pool' returns for Labor Day

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Pooches in the Pool returns
Allegheny County Pooches in the Pool returns 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With summer coming to an end, you can let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County's four pools.

The Allegheny County Park's "Pooches in the Pool" event is back this Labor Day.

It's taking place Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

All dogs are welcome to go and make a splash.

The cost is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.

Those tickets can be found right here.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 1:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.