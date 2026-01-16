Police were justified in fatally shooting man who fired at them in Derry Township, DA says

Police were justified in shooting and killing a man who fired at officers in Derry Township last year, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Several officers fatally shot 28-year-old Ryan Huinker at his home on James Street on Nov. 15 after he pointed a gun and fired, the district attorney's office said.

Latrobe police and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the home that evening for "an active domestic and reports of shots fired inside," the DA's office said.

Police found the victim safe at another house, but the district attorney's office said they believed Huinker was armed and still inside.

After positioning themselves around the home and trying to get Huinker out, authorities said he exited after about 15 minutes. When officers told Hunker to keep his hands up, he responded by shouting expletives and telling police to shoot him. As he grew agitated, the district attorney's office said an officer saw a gun in Huinker's waistband and let other officers know.

When Huinker tried to go back into his house, prosecutors said state police fired a taser at Huinker. As troopers tried to detain him, investigators said Huinker reached for his gun, pointed it in the direction of two officers and fired.

Several officers returned fire, hitting and killing Huinker, the DA's office said.

"The District Attorney's Office completed an extensive review and analysis of the evidence, police reports, and witness statements and DA Ziccarelli determined the use of force was reasonable due to the immediate threat of serious bodily injury and/or death to the officers. The use of force was justified under the circumstances," the district attorney's office said in a press release.