Police shoot and kill armed man after domestic incident in Derry Township, troopers say

New details have emerged in the shooting death of 28-year-old Ryan Huinker in Derry Township on Saturday. Police shot and killed Huinker after being called to a home for a domestic incident.

James Street is normally a quiet dead-end street in Derry Township, but on Saturday night, shots rang out at 1020 James between police officers and a man in his 20s. That man did not survive.

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called by Huinker's wife, who told police that she had fled her home because her husband was firing a gun in the residence, and she was afraid for her life.

Adam Henry, who lives just around the corner from the scene, said that nothing like this has ever happened in their community before.

"Sitting out here by the fire, kids were outside playing in the yard," Henry said. "I saw the Latrobe police coming, and then I see the state cops behind them. Next thing you know, I put the kids in the house to make sure things were OK. Then, I saw the house surrounded with the spotlights and the cops doing what they need to do."

Trooper Steve Limani says that this was the fifth time troopers had responded to this house in the last year, but he said they had never been there for shots fired.

"When our law enforcement officers arrived, we had assistance from the city of Latrobe as well, because of the severity of the nature of the call of gunshots being fired within a home, and that this appeared to be a domestic situation that involved a gun," Limani said.

What happened next is something that Trooper Limani says police never want to have happen.

Huinker came out of the house and failed to comply with police commands. He was tased but still managed to draw his gun and get a shot off at the police.

That is when Trooper Limani says that deadly force was used.

"Luckily, none of the police officers there were injured," said Limani. "And you know, it is a shame, the last thing as a law enforcement officer that you ever want to do is be stuck in a situation where you have to deploy your firearm to protect yourself, or the people around you. It is a shame that this situation escalated to that level."

Limani says that no other people were hit by Huinker's shot and that, per protocol, the officer who shot Huinker is now on administrative leave.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. It now lies with Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, awaiting her determination.