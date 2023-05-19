Police searching for suspect after officer fires gunshot while conducting investigation in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a Pittsburgh Police officer fired a gunshot at a suspect in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Allegheny County Police say the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. along Dilworth Street when Pittsburgh Police officers and detectives were conducting an investigation.

According to police, while the investigation was taking place, a suspect left the residence with a gun in his hand.

A Pittsburgh Police officer fired one shot. It's not believed to have struck the suspect.

Police say the suspect fled the area following the encounter and officers are continuing to search for him.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit are handling the investigation and the District Attorney's Office will review the findings.