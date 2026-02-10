Police say woman was driving under the influence of alcohol during Westinghouse Academy crash

Pittsburgh Police said that a woman was driving under the influence of alcohol when she hit a teacher and student outside of the Westinghouse Academy last fall.

Last October, a 12-year-old boy and a woman were hit on a sidewalk outside of the school after a driver jumped the curb in the area of North Murtland Street and Monticello Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood West neighborhood.

Officials said at the time that the boy had traumatic injuries to his lower body and that the woman was in stable condition.

The woman who was driving stayed at the scene and was cooperative, but the early investigation appeared to show that alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police have now confirmed that Nickeya Mitchell was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, adding that officers say open containers of alcohol in her SUV.

Investigators said that Mitchell admitted to having one drink, showed signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and registered a 0.15% on a breathalyzer test.

Police say that Mitchell also admitted to not wearing glasses or contact lenses despite needing them.

Mitchell told police she swerved to avoid hitting a truck coming down the street and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.