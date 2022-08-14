Police respond to deadly shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police responded to a shooting along the 7100 block of Everton Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Sunday evening.
When officers arrived, they found one man, unconscious, with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of an apartment building. Medics on the scene pronounced the victim deceased soon after.
Police also detained two individuals at the scene, per a statement from officials.
