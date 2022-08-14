Watch CBS News
Police respond to deadly shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police responded to a shooting along the 7100 block of Everton Street in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Sunday evening.

When officers arrived, they found one man, unconscious, with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of an apartment building. Medics on the scene pronounced the victim deceased soon after.

Police also detained two individuals at the scene, per a statement from officials.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 7:09 PM

