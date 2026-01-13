Early-morning police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

An early morning police pursuit in Swissvale ended in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood, about a half mile away from UPMC Mercy near Forbes and Jumonville Street.

The incident began on Monongahela Avenue in Swissvale before continuing onto the Parkway East and down off the Boulevard of the Allies, prompting a response from Pennsylvania State Police, Swissvale police, and Pittsburgh police around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Swissvale Police Chief Charles Watson.

One officer initially identified the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver because the officer believed the suspect had warrants related to a homicide.

Chief Watson said there were multiple attempts to stop the vehicle on or around the day before Tuesday, which was involved in a pursuit in West Mifflin.

Swissvale police attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver tried to flee, striking an unmarked Swissvale patrol car. The driver then crashed in Pittsburgh and fled on foot.

Swissvale police attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver tried to flee, striking an unmarked Swissvale patrol car. KDKA-TV

KDKA-TV saw a Ford Expedition with airbags deployed, towed away on the back of a truck, while what appeared to be an unmarked police car was on the back of a second tow truck, too.

After using a drone from Mount Lebanon police, authorities found the alleged suspect on the roof of a building before taking him into custody.