Police officer involved in shooting in Washington County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Sources have confirmed to KDKA that a police officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in Hickory Township, Washington County.

State police, fire, and medics were called to the intersection of 519 and 50 around 6 p.m.

According to 911 calls, multiple shots were fired by state police.

911 Call: "4112 with EMS, local police, and state police in Hickory on Westland Road and Main Street, Mt. Pleasant Twp., Hickory section for multiple shots fired by state police. One suspect down at this time. 1820."

Police had the area shut down for about 4 hours as they worked to collect evidence and investigate.

Authorities on the scene told KDKA that State Police have taken over the investigation.

No word if the officer involved was injured or the condition of the suspect involved.

We have reached out to police and are waiting on a response.