Police: Man arrested in connection with string of vehicle break-ins, thefts in Jefferson Hills Borough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A North Versailles man has been arrested following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Jefferson Hills Borough.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Jaimar Coleman is facing nearly two dozen charges related to the incidents that took place earlier this month.

Police say officers were notified of alleged break-ins on March 7 when approximately 10 reports were filed concerning thefts from vehicles in the areas of Redcliffe Drive, Stetler Drive, and Majestic Drive.

Items stolen from the vehicles including a handgun, an iPad, key fobs, and cash. In addition to items stolen from vehicles, two vehicles (a Dodge Charger and a Ford Raptor) themselves were stolen.

Police say officers were able to obtain surveillance video showing a gray sedan entering the area the thefts occurred. A short time later, the video showed the two stolen vehicles leaving the area with the gray sedan.

An alert was then put out by the Jefferson Hills Police to be on the lookout for the gray sedan.

Later that evening, an officer from the North Versailles Police Department notified the Jefferson Hills Police Department that the gray sedan in question had been stopped.

When Jefferson Hills Police officers interviewed the driver of the vehicle, later identified by police as Jaimar Coleman, he admitted to police that he dropped off two friends, later giving officers more details about the break-ins and thefts.

A search warrant for Coleman's phone revealed GPS data being in the location of Thomas Jefferson High School, a bluetooth connection with a Ford Raptor, and GPS data where the Ford Raptor was stolen from.

Coleman is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.