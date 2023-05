PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing Washington County woman.

Lois Gazvoda of Canonsburg was last seen May 3 in the area of state Route 980 around 10:30 a.m.

She is driving a white Jeep Compass with Pennsylvania registration KNA9847.

*****Missing Endangered Person Advisory***** pic.twitter.com/daXSpYKiF8 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 4, 2023

Anyone with information can call Cecil Township police at 724-229-4600.