Police investigating yard sign thefts in Armstrong County

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating several thefts in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.

Township Supervisor, Charles Stull, said there were several reports of yard signs for different businesses disappearing from homes and private properties.

They were all reported last week.

Stull said trespassing and theft are both crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Armstrong Regional Police at 724-845-7979.