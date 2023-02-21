Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating yard sign thefts in Armstrong County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating yard sign thefts
Police investigating yard sign thefts 00:27

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating several thefts in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County.

Township Supervisor, Charles Stull, said there were several reports of yard signs for different businesses disappearing from homes and private properties.

They were all reported last week.

Stull said trespassing and theft are both crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southern Armstrong Regional Police at 724-845-7979.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.