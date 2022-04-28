Police investigating 'shooter threat' at Imani Christian Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a 'shooter threat' was made at Imani Christian Academy.

The private school located in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood will be closed Thursday as a result of the threat.

ATTENTION IMANI FAMILY Imani Christian Academy will be closed on Thursday, April 28th due to a shooter threat. Police are actively investigating the incident. Testing will resume on Friday. Thank you Posted by Imani Christian Academy on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Specific details of the threat were not made available by school officials.

School officials say that testing (Stanford 10 Testing) will resume on Friday, April 29.

KDKA has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information regarding the threat.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.