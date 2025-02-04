Allegheny County Police investigating shooting in Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Rankin.

Police say dispatchers were notified of a report of shots fired at the Palisades Manor Apartments just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A short time later, a vehicle that had been shot at was found wrecked at the intersection of Hawkins Avenue and 5th Avenue, blocks away from the apartments.

According to police, no injuries were reported at this time.

KDKA's news crew observed numerous evidence markers scattered along the roadway near the crash.

Police are investigating a shooting in Rankin. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Detectives from Allegheny County Police are investigating what led up to the crash and the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.