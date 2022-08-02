Police investigating carjacking in Chartiers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue just before 3 AM this morning for a reported carjacking.

When officers got on the scene, they spoke with a male victim who told them he was working as a ride-share driver who was called to pick up passengers at an address in that block, according to a press release.

When he arrived to pick up said passengers, he got out of the vehicle, and four males wearing masks, who were armed with weapons, approached him, the release added. The suspects then held a gun to his head and robbed him of his cash. The victim was otherwise unharmed.

The suspects then got in his white, 4-door, 2019 Ford Focus and fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing.