Police investigating after man found unconscious in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in the middle of the street in Homewood on Wednesday.
Police say the man was found lying in the middle of Mulford Street, near North Braddock Avenue just before 4 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital.
Police say the situation is still under investigation.
