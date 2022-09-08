Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after man found unconscious in Homewood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after man found unconscious in Homewood
Police investigating after man found unconscious in Homewood 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in the middle of the street in Homewood on Wednesday.

Police say the man was found lying in the middle of Mulford Street, near North Braddock Avenue just before 4 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the situation is still under investigation.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 1:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.