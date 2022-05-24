Watch CBS News
Police investigating after Beaver Co. veterans memorial was vandalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Beaver are asking anyone who lives near the Clark Park Veteran's Memorial to check their home security cameras for anything suspicious.

Someone vandalized the memorial on Sunday.

The memorial honors veterans of the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and the Civil War.

There's a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

