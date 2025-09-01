Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after standoff in Washington County

Garrett Behanna
A suspect has been taken into custody after several law enforcement agencies, including Allegheny County police and SWAT units, responded to a standoff in McDonald, Washington County, late Monday night.

County police told KDKA-TV the incident reported along the 300 block of Fairmont Street in McDonald was active after reports of shots being fired at officers from a residence.

Allegheny County police provided an update, saying the suspect was taken into custody and the scene was secure as of 11:26 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

