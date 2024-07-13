Watch CBS News
Police identify victim found killed in late-night shooting in Clairton

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

27-year-old found shot and killed in Clairton
27-year-old found shot and killed in Clairton 00:19

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead following a late-night shooting in Allegheny County. 

According to county police, just after 10 p.m., their assistance was requested in Clairton for a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue. 

Once they arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

He was identified as 27-year-old Terrell Blanks of Homestead. 

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police's Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

