Police identify victim found killed in late-night shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead following a late-night shooting in Allegheny County.
According to county police, just after 10 p.m., their assistance was requested in Clairton for a shooting in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Once they arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 27-year-old Terrell Blanks of Homestead.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police's Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.