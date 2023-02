Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.

WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.

Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.