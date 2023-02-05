Watch CBS News
Local News

Police, EMS find gunshot victim on Pittsburgh's North Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street on the North Side for a male who was unresponsive inside a vehicle, police said via Pittsburgh Public Safety release.

Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. and found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. EMS personnel transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

No word was given on the status of any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 3:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.