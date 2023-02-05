Police, EMS find gunshot victim on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street on the North Side for a male who was unresponsive inside a vehicle, police said via Pittsburgh Public Safety release.

Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. and found the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. EMS personnel transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

No word was given on the status of any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.