Police clear Wexford athletic center after report of man with gun

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said they didn't find a suspect when they were called to an athletic club in Wexford for a 911 call about a man with a gun. 

Northern Regional police said on Facebook that it responded to the Oxford Athletic Club "swiftly," cleared the building and determined the suspect was no longer at the scene. 

Everyone is safe and no one was hurt. It's unclear if there will be any charges.  

Police are investigating. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 3:34 PM

