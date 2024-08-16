Questions remain about police chase that caused bus to crash into Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been three days since a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a house in Homewood. As the investigation continues, there are many questions about the police chase that led to the crash.

Beth Pittinger from the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board is questioning why the police chase that started in Monroeville and led to the crash went on for so long.

"Generally, that reason would involve a violent felony or knowledge that the individual is intent on causing harm to someone else," Pittinger said.

Seven years ago, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office set a new model policy saying officers should only pursue suspects for serious felonies. The driver in Tuesday's chase is suspected of having tinted windows, which is a minor offense.

"It should only be undertaken under the most serious and dangerous circumstances of an individual presenting an imminent threat to the health and well-being of someone else and we didn't see that happen here," Pittinger said.

She says Pittsburgh officers wouldn't have chased the driver for that long.

"They can make a decision that this is way too dangerous and call it off, at which point our officers will stop, they will stop pursuing an individual," Pittinger said.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in 2017 that not following the policy would lead to "ramifications." His office said it's investigating, adding in a statement that it's working with Monroeville police to expand camera systems and tech to decrease the risk that high-speed pursuits can create.

Pittinger has a simple ask: "Think twice before they initiate a pursuit that puts other people in harm's way."

KDKA-TV reached out to Monroeville's police chief for comment but didn't hear back by airtime.