Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus smashes into home after driver fleeing police causes crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a home in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Tuesday.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus crashed into a house in Homewood on Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson said the bus, which was carrying approximately eight passengers, crashed into the home on Hamilton Avenue near Durango Way around 4 p.m. after it was hit by a driver fleeing police in a chase.

The driver of the bus and one passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available on Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

The PRT spokesperson said officers with the Monroeville Police Department were in a vehicle chase that reached Homewood. The driver of that vehicle hit the bus, which then went off the road and into the home.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that the suspect at the center of the police chase is not in custody. Police are now searching for him, sources added. Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were not involved in the chase, sources said.