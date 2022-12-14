2 in custody after police chase ends with crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police said they witnessed what looked like a drug deal at the Speedway on Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road. One of them was wanted on a felony drug warrant, but police said when they tried to arrest him, it triggered the chase.

HAPPENING NOW:@PghPolice are on scene of a crash along Fort Pitt Blvd right off Stanwix Street.

Police say this started with a chase…



I’m told at least 1 person is in custody.



Tow truck is here now to remove the car. pic.twitter.com/o5A7GZNYRM — Erica Mokay (@EMokay_OnAir) December 14, 2022

Several officers were allegedly almost hit by the car.

During the chase, police said several other cars were damaged, though no one was hurt.

The crash ended on Fort Pitt Boulevard near Stanwix Street. Part of the road was closed but has since been reopened.

Two cars, the one involved in the chase and another that was left at the Speedway, will be processed for possible drugs or weapons.

Police said James Montgomery and Darryl Lewis, both of Hazelwood, were arrested. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charges are pending.