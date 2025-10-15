Police chase ends with crash near collapsed trench in Charleroi

Charleroi police said they're preparing to file charges against a man who led them on a three-block chase and then crashed near where a worker fell into a collapsed trench nearly two months ago.

Chewy Smalls, who lives in downtown Charleroi, won't forget how his night ended on Tuesday. A car was completely totaled after speeding through the borough with officers following.

"It was pretty exciting. There's been a lot of crazy things going on in town," Smalls said.

Charleroi Police Chief Chad Zelinsky told KDKA-TV they got called just before 9 p.m. to respond to a man, who he identifies as 28-year-old Val Smith Jr., yelling by Second and McKean. When Smith saw officers, he started to run before getting into a car and backing up at a high rate of speed with no lights on and taking off.

"We heard the engine revving really loud and seen the police lights going back and forth and back and forth," Smalls said.

Eventually, Smith drove through a barrier on McKean set up by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to block the road near the site where a man fell into a collapsed trench in August.

Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said the driver then struck a telephone pole, knocking over wires and splitting a transformer, causing it to leak oil.

"There was probably about 30 to 40 gallons of oil on the street," Whiten said.

However, Smith kept going, missing the trench 15 feet away, and ran into a curb, spun around, and came to a stop in the parking lot of a high-rise by Ninth after hitting bushes and a light post.

Charleroi police said they're preparing to file charges against a man who led them on a three-block chase and then crashed near where a worker fell into a collapsed trench nearly two months ago. (Photo submitted)

"Really, really loud, bang, like, really loud," Smalls said.

Zelinsky said Smith got out of the car with his hands up, and they put him in cuffs before calling for EMS to transport him by helicopter to the hospital. Whiten said he was in and out of consciousness. His current condition is unknown.

"It was bad. The car was pretty smashed up," Smalls said.

Smith didn't hit any buildings or people, and as first responders and Smalls know, it could have been much worse.

"We thought, 'Oh no. Don't say he went down in that hole,' but he didn't," Whiten said.

"Luckily, nobody else got hurt," Smalls said.

Court records show Smith has a past criminal history.

Zelinsky said Smith will face charges, including fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, and endangering others.