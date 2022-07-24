Watch CBS News
Police asking for public's help in identifying suspect in alleged assault in Crafton

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

CRAFTON (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in an alleged assault in Crafton. 

The Crafton Police Department said they were called to the parking lot of Giant Eagle on Wednesday after a man claimed he had been attacked and had a hand injury. 

While searching, police were notified that a man matching the description they were given had entered an apartment building on West Steuben Street. 

Once inside the man began knocking on a resident's door and making threats. 

He was also spotted on Glenn Street but police were unable to find him. 

Anyone who knows the suspect or sees him is asked to call Crafton Police at 412-921-2016.

July 24, 2022

