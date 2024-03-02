Police arrest suspect wanted for allegedly firing shots at police in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at police on Friday morning in Stowe Township.

According to county police, just before 5:30 a.m. on March 1, McKees Rocks Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Woodward Avenue for a welfare check but the residence was ultimately vacant.

Police then learned the home in question was in the 500 block, not the 300 block. Once they got to that house, they were joined by Stowe Township Police a man jumped from the porch and fled the scene, and officers began to pursue the man as he ran.

As the pursuit continued, officers heard multiple shots and took cover.

Police did not return fire.

In consultation with the Allegheny County Police Department, an investigation found that 43-year-old John Lane was the man who fled and allegedly fired the shots.

Police reviewed surveillance footage as well as interviewed witnesses and were able to identify Lane ultimately.

On Friday afternoon, police were able to take Lane into custody.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and firearms violations.

Lane is now in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.