Police arrest one man in connection to Beechview shooting that killed a 17-year-old male

17-year-old in critical condition after shooting near T line in Beechview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Zone 6 officers arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place in late-October in Beechview.

26-year-old Antwuan Berry is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

On October 26, officials responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue. A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head; he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.