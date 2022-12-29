Police arrest one man in connection to Beechview shooting that killed a 17-year-old male
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Zone 6 officers arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place in late-October in Beechview.
26-year-old Antwuan Berry is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.
On October 26, officials responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue. A 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to the head; he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The boy later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
