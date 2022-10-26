Beechview shooting sends 1 to hospital, impacting T service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the T line in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

Broadway Avenue both is blocked both inbound and outbound at Belasco because of a "huge" police presence, Pittsburgh Regional Transit's alert account said on Twitter.

🚨🚨 Red Line 🚨🚨



All Red Line units travelling over the Blue Line.



More to come...... — Pittsburgh Regional Transit Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) October 26, 2022

The Red Line is traveling over the Blue Line will Broadway is blocked.

Details are limited, but Pittsburgh Public Safety said police are on scene and more information will be coming.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.