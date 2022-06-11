Watch CBS News
Police arrest man outside of Robinson Eat 'n Park

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is in custody after police said he assaulted several police officers at an Eat 'N Park restaurant.

It took place on Friday morning in Robinson Township.

According to police, the manager asked Stephen Foreman to leave after he refused to turn down the volume on a profanity-laced video he was watching on his phone.

Police said Foreman then ran out to his car, knocking down an older woman in the process.

When police ordered him out of his car, that's when he began throwing punches.

