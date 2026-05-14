Thousands of workers back in Downtown Pittsburgh after PNC's mandatory return to office policy

Downtown Pittsburgh has had a flurry of bad news with shootings and fights commanding headlines in the past two weeks. But there's also been some encouraging news: the return of thousands of workers to the Golden Triangle.

It's a trend that has been growing and has jumped into high gear just last week when PNC Bank mandated all workers return to the office five days a week.

The returning lunchtime crowds are a welcome change for Apollo Cafe co-owner Tina Hammerling.

"We're glad to see the vibrancy," Hammerling said. "And I'm glad to see my lines again. It's like pre-COVID."

And not since COVID have the sidewalks been as full Downtown or the stores and restaurants been as busy. After several lean years, lunch spots in particular say they've gained traction as more office workers have been returning. This trend got a massive shot in the arm starting a week ago, when PNC Bank mandated that all workers return under its five-day-a-week in-office policy.

PNC has joined companies across the nation encouraging, and even mandating, their employees return to the office, saying in a statement:

"PNC has always believed there is strong value in being together in person. Working onsite supports collaboration, strengthens culture, accelerates learning and development and helps teams better serve our clients and communities. Returning to the office also creates connection across teams and consistency in how we operate as an organization."

The bank won't say how many of its 11,000-plus regional employees work Downtown, but we know there are thousands. Past press releases say there are 2,200 in The Tower, 1,500 assigned to its Firstside Center and several thousand in One, Two and Three PNC Plaza.

Downtown real estate experts like attorney Kirk Burkley say you can't underestimate the impact.

"You put thosuands of people Downtown that weren't there before that are going around and interacting and spending money," Burkley said. "It's just huge and I think that energy then just feeds off of itself."

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor says his administration is moving to follow suit. He wants more city workers to return on-site with two aims: to help Downtown and improve service to the public.

"I think it's important that we're all there," O'Connor said. "It's easy for us to communicate. A lot of our work is over the counter with the residents one-on-one."

Since the pandemic, other major Downtown companies like Highmark Health have maintained hybrid policies, allowing employees to work at home but mandating some in-office days. Highmark hybrid employees work in office on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The same is true in several city's departments, but O'Connor says his administration is conducting a review with the aim of returning most all workers to five days on-site.

"We're looking at each department to see what the rules and regs are," O'Connor said. "We're working to get to a system where hopefully we can accommodate everyone coming back at some point."

Building vacancies are still high, and it's doubtful these towers will ever fill up again, but it's hard not to detect a new vibrancy Downtown, which will only grow if more workers return.