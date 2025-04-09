Pittsburgh area man arrested for possession of child porn after disembarking from cruise in Florida

A Pittsburgh man coming home from a Caribbean cruise ended up in the custody of U.S. Marshals who said they found child pornography on his phone.

Matthew Kutcher, who is from Plum, was in Miami after being on a cruise, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they discovered at least 10 videos of child pornography on his phone in a hidden folder.

The 38-year-old is now being charged with possession and transportation of child pornography. Several people who live at Parkside Estates in Plum said he lived there with his girlfriend and described him as a nice, friendly guy.

"Disturbing, what more can you say?" said Jackie McDuffey, who lives a few houses away from Kutcher. "If you have to do all of that, something is wrong with you. It's a community of kids, it's kid porn, kid pornography, we don't want that."

According to the criminal complaint, Kutcher finished a cruise at the end of March, and he entered the U.S. at a port in Miami. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspected his property, and Kutcher agreed and provided the passcode to unlock his iPhone.

That's when officers discovered several videos of child pornography in a hidden photos folder.

Also on his phone were voyuer-style photographs he took of young girls on that cruise as well as others from previous cruises.

He also sent a photo to someone on Telegram in September, showing two girls in softball uniforms with a text reading, "I did some volunteer work at a softball event this week, they had no idea the pervert I was." He later wrote, "I was ready to drag one of them into the woods, the little one would put up less of a fight."

When asked about the hidden folder photo album on his phone, Kutcher told agents that he wanted to contact a lawyer.

An employee at Townplace Suites in Harmarville confirmed he worked there.

"Someone like that, especially around kids, if he's convicted, he needs to go," said McDuffey.

We have reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami as well as the jail in Broward County, Florida, about Kutcher's status, but have yet to hear back.

We also reached out to the hotel where he works, and they referred us to their corporate office.