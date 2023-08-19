Plum community gathers for night of pizza and prayers nearly week after house explosion

Church in Plum welcomes community for pizza and prayers

Church in Plum welcomes community for pizza and prayers

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a week after a deadly house explosion in Plum, community members are doing their best to lift each other up.

Rory and Pat Badali are still processing what happened 1 1/2 miles from their Plum home on Aug. 12., when a house on Rustic Ridge Drive exploded, killing six people.

"It just hit really close to home," Rory said.

"It's something hard to hear," Pat said.

The Badalis were on a camping trip when their son called to tell them one of the kids he coached on the midget football team was killed in the blast — 12-year-old Keegam Clontz, who was the same age as their grandson.

"He was one of his classmates and his teammates," Rory said.

The Badalis returned to the area on Friday and were at Presbyterian Church of Plum Creek hours later to support the community.

"We felt that this was something we had to do," Pat said.

The congregation hosted the community for a night of pizza and prayers.

"We could have just ordered pizza at home and I elected to come here and be with the community," Rory said.

Beth Forrest Kist and Ed Smith helped organize the event, which allowed people to unite in camaraderie, take in the comfort of therapy dogs and donate money to benefit those impacted.

"We are all in this together," Forrest Kist said.

Kids also got to enjoy a ropes course.

"It just allows them to be children," Smith said. "They're not playing video games. They're outside in the woods. They're outside in the environment, and they're enjoying each other's company."

Being in good company may help lift their spirits after a challenging week.

"That is what Plum is about," Smith said.

And in the days, weeks and months to come, there's no doubt community members will continue to step up for their neighbors.

"We're not done giving," Rory said.

Families will start holding services honoring the victims this weekend. Local groups are also hosting several events to benefit those impacted, including a kickball tournament and car wash.