Robinson Township Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Robinson Township was hit with a consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the Plaza Azteca on Sutherland Drive after an inspection on Wednesday.

The report lists multiple violations, including meat held at unsafe temperatures between 52 and 56 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

The inspector said the restaurant doesn't have enough refrigeration to maintain operations, but noted that an HVAC technician arrived during the inspection.

The health department also cited a "lack of active managerial control" as a reason for the alert.

"The Certified Food Protection Manager on duty has not maintained safe and responsible food handling procedures for the staff and the facility," the inspector wrote.

Plaza Azteca is a chain restaurant with locations in multiple states and over a dozen spots across Pennsylvania.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.